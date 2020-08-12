Topeka Police to discuss ‘defund the police’ movement and other issues at Wednesday forum

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is discussing the national movement to defund and demilitarize police at a community forum Wednesday and Thursday organized by the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships Council (SPCP).

The forum and community discussions will work through a variety of topics, including accreditation, defunding and demilitarization of police, training and the SPCP program.

The idea of defunding and demilitarizing the police usually refers to taking some duties and responsibilities, as well as money and resources, away from police departments. There has been a national discussion around these ideas following the protest surrounding the death of George Floyd.

“The Chief wants to make sure that we provide the community an opportunity to talk about it, to listen to us,” Lt. Manuel Munoz said. “To present their concerns or any questions that they may have and so I think this is probably the best time to bring these topics to light.”

The upcoming forum and community discussions will take place on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Holliday Building at 620 SE Madison Street.

Topeka Police is only allowing 30 people inside each meeting and masks must be work. Both sessions will be streamed live on Cox Channel 4 and the City of Topeka Government Facebook page.

Following the forum, there will be a Q&A portion with TPD and the SPCP Council. Questions can be asked in person, online or sent in ahead of time by emailing spcp@topeka.org.