Topeka police track down, arrest suspected burglar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 43-year-old Topeka man has been arrested in connection with multiple business burglaries.

The Topeka Police Department said on Oct. 1 and Oct. 4, officers responded to A&A Auto and Truck Parts Inc. after two separate burglaries happened.

On Tuesday, Curtis D. Callarman, 43, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in connection with the burglaries.

Topeka police would not say what was taken from the business but said various items were stolen.



Callarman faces two burglary charges and two theft charges.