Topeka Police warn drivers to not leave cars unattended

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning drivers that auto thefts are on the rise. Topeka generally sees an uptick in auto thefts in Winter, but this year it is higher than last year.

In November, 114 vehicles were reported stolen in the Capital City. That’s nearly double the 61 vehicles that were reported stolen in November 2018.

“The weather’s getting a lot colder, so people are going out there and starting their vehicles and leaving them unattended to warm them up and get ready for the day,” said Lieutenant Manuel Munoz.

The Topeka Police Department auto theft stats show that nearly 17 percent of the vehicles stolen in November had the keys left inside. Munoz says that it is illegal to leave your car running unattended, unless you have an automatic start.

Munoz says the thefts are happening across the city, not in one particular neighborhood.