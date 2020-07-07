Topeka Police warn pet owners about dangers of overheating

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning pet owners about the dangers of overheating. According to the department’s records, animal welfare check calls nearly doubled between May and June.

Lisa Pinkley has been an animal control officer with Topeka Police for more than 30 years. She said the safest place for pets is inside, but if they need to stay outside pet owners need to plan ahead.

“If you have to keep them outdoors then provide them with plenty of shade, water and make sure that the water is cold,” Pinkley said. “I would put some ice cubes in the bowl for example.”

Pinkley also suggests setting up a “kiddie” pool for your dog. This gives them a place to cool down, but also is a source of water they can’t tip over. She said pet owners should not tether their dogs because they can get tangled and have to bear the brunt of the sun’s heat.

Hot cars can also be dangerous for pets. Pinkley said pet owners should only bring their pets in the car if they don’t plan to stop somewhere.

“If the animals in the car for more than 5 minutes you can cited for cruelty to animals,” Pinkley said. “Even if they animal is not in distress you could still be cited.”

If you see an animal that needs checked on, you can call Animal Control at (785) 368-9484.