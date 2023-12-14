TOPEKA (KSNT) – This weekend, the Topeka Police Department (TPD) will be spread throughout Topeka checking drivers for their sobriety.

According to a post from TPD’s social media, officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints this weekend. Beginning at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2:30 a.m. TPD officers will be at one or more of the following locations:

900 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard.

200 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard.

1000 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road.

4300 block of Southwest Topeka Boulevard.

1000 block of Northeast Seward Avenue.

This comes after The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), along with other agencies, kicked off its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday impaired driving campaign. This campaign is running from Dec. 13 through Dec. 31.

