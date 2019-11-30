Topeka Police will increase their presence during the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department will increase its officer presence at all of the major shopping districts in town, but especially up and down Wanamaker Road.

The Topeka Police Department has increased its police presence during the holiday season for the past few years.

It’s part of the department’s initiative to help people feel safe while they’re out shopping.

They say that having a plan while out shopping, will help deter car thieves and shoplifters.

“Before you leave the stores, stop before you leave, put your phone away, find your keys,” Topeka Police Sargeant Dan Wilson said. “Think about where you’re parked at so you have a little bit of a plan before you leave the stores and you’re not wandering the parking lot.”

Topeka Police will have officers in cars, on foot and on motorcycles.