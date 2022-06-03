TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has released an update on progress being made at a local pool on Friday.

According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, the Oakland Pool has gone through a number of renovations and repairs as of June 3. These include the restoration of power to the pool and the nearby area following an off-season storm, power-washing of graffiti and the replacement of restroom sinks and other fixtures damaged by vandals.

Next, vandalism to the diving board will be repaired along with turning the pumps on for the pool. It is estimated to take around three to five days for the pool chemicals to balance out before the water is ready for swimming. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation hopes to have all vandalism repaired by the time the pool is ready for people to swim in it.

“Despite supply chain issues, Evergy worked hard to find a new transformer and then redesigned the power grid to the west side of the park, burying the wiring underground so this will not be an issue in the future,” said Tim Laurent, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director. “The vandalism was not brought to our attention when it occurred but was discovered by our staff when they went to get the pool ready for the season.”