TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka pool that temporarily closed due to vandalism is set to reopen later this week.

The Oakland pool, located in Billard Park, was closed on July 18, 2022 after broken glass was discovered in the water. Due to the health hazard, the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation closed the pool until the water could be drained and refilled and the glass could be removed.

Now, the pool is set to reopen at noon on Saturday. The city finished refilling the pool Friday morning. Chemicals are being balanced before the pool resumes its normal operating hours Saturday.

The Oakland pool has had a history of vandalism and only recently received a makeover where many features were replaced or repaired.