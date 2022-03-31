TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is warning motorists on Thursday that the eastbound I-70 exit onto northbound U.S. 75 in Topeka will close temporarily while crews complete pothole repairs.

April 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers will be able to use the Gage Boulevard exit during this time. No detour signs will be posted but drivers are encouraged to go north on Gage Boulevard and take the westbound I-70 ramp to northbound US 75.

To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.