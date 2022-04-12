TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is getting information about multiple power outages near 29th Street and SW Topeka Blvd. Tuesday morning. A caller told our reporter that several businesses were without power as of 9:45 a.m. She reported she heard a loud “boom” before the power went out.

The Evergy outage map reported 588 customers out of power at 10:08 a.m.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed the fire department is near S Kansas Ave. and SW Topeka Blvd. Dispatch has received calls about the power outage as well and workers have alerted Evergy.

It was confirmed firefighters were handling a tree on fire in the area. Dispatch could not say whether the fire and the power outage were related.

Click here to see the Evergy outage map in real-time.