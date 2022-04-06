TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka could see its first Ukrainian refugees in the next few days.

Ukrainian immigrant and Topekan Yana Ross is leading a Ukrainian support task force put together by the Greater Topeka Partnership. She is currently at the U.S.-Mexico border, where eight Ukrainians are being processed before they can enter the country.

City Councilwoman Karen Hiller, District One, says the goal of the task force is to give refugees a safe resettlement opportunity in Topeka.

“Let’s help. Let’s be part of that global community to welcome these folks that need a place to stay right now and see how it goes,” Hiller said.

The refugees will arrive in Topeka as soon as they can be successfully processed at the border. They will then make the 29-hour trip to Kansas in a borrowed church van.