TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local preschool is using KSNT 27 News as inspiration for learning severe weather preparedness week.

Sarah Morgan is a teacher at ‘Bright Skies Child Care’ in Topeka. Morgan says when she noticed Severe Weather Preparedness week was coming up, she got to work. She built a cardboard camera, weather forecast set and even turned old laptops into weather radars for the kids.

“They may watch the news at home, and they will see the meteorologist do the seven day forecast, and then they can be like ‘I got to do that, I did that.'” Morgan said.

Morgan says she got the idea after remembering her school fieldtrip to KSNT 27 News in fifth grade.