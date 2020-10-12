Topeka private schools receive funds to fight coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Heritage Christian School and Saint Matthew Catholic School were approved by the Shawnee County Commission to receive more money to help fight the coronavirus on Monday.

The money comes from the county’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, and will be used for things like disinfectant, hand sanitizer, cleaners, thermometers, and plexiglass shields to separate areas.

Heritage Christian School will receive $27,600, and Saint Matthew Catholic School will receive $38,116.

This funding is much-needed to keep their students and staff safe, according to Saint Matthew’s principal Theresa Lein.

The money must be spent or returned to the county by Dec. 30 of this year.