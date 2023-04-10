Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Library is conducting a survey to develop a new strategic plan to shape the future of the library Monday.

The survey is being conducted by ‘The Ivy Group’, a library-focused marketing company, according to Director of Communications and Marketing Diana Friend. Responses to the survey will be anonymous.

“One of the most important things about a public library is that we serve everyone,” Library CEO Marie Pyko said. “Having a current strategic plan that addresses customer needs specific to services, programs, collections and technology access is essential to preparing the library for our community’s future.”

The survey asks which population segments to focus on, what roles the library can fill in the community, how interested the community would be in expanding specific offerings and calls for additional recommendations.

Individuals can participate in the survey here. Paper surveys are available at the library’s customer service desk.

“We are eager to learn more about community members’ interests and priorities,” Pyko said. “This summer we will use all we have learned to create a new strategic plan, which we will present this fall.”