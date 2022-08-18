TOPEKA (KSNT) – The early bird gets the book worm, but only if you’re wearing a mask.

From 8-9 a.m., visitors inside the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library are required to wear masks.

They adopted the rule back in April to create safer environment for those who wish to continue using the library in person, but still want an extra level of protection against COVID.

Opening an hour early for immunocompromised patrons has so far been a success.

“I think folks who use it are really appreciative of having that time,” Thad Hartman, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library Chief of Staff said. “Then we have a lot of people who just appreciate that extra hour; they can stop in at the library on their way to work as opposed to having to wait until that 9 o’clock hour to come in.”

If the community continues to take advantage of the early mask-required hour — the library will continue to offer it.