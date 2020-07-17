Topeka Public School District releases re-opening plan for fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools released its three-phase reopening plan for the upcoming school year, allowing students to return to class gradually and safely.

Phase one:

Starts Sept. 8 with remote learning.

Students will learn completely online.

Phase two:

Starts 5 to 7 days later, depending on the state of the pandemic.

Kindergartners, 6th graders, and 9th graders will follow a hybrid model of learning.

Everyone else will remain online.

Hybrid model will be a mix of in-person and virtual classes.

Phase three:

Starts 5-7 days after phase two.

All students will begin following a hybrid rotation.

This time frame is subject to change depending on how the phased reopening goes, according to Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

“We are honoring very much the encouragement and guidance from our health department,” Anderson said. “While they cannot make the decision for us, they certainly can give us guidance and we want to listen to those experts.”

The district said on in-person days, students will be split into two groups for social distancing. Group one will attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday, while group two will attend on Thursday and Friday. Deep cleaning will take place every Wednesday.

During off days, students will continue to learn remotely from home, according to the district.

For in-person classes, desks will be spaced 6 feet apart from each other and specifically assigned to each student for sanitation purposes. Desks will also have a plastic barrier on it.

Deputy Superintendent Larry Robbins said masks will be required, temperatures will be checked and signs will be posted reminding people to social distance and practice good hygiene.

“In this day and age, and particularly with the pandemic, we want to make sure that we have a safe environment for students to learn in and for staff to instruct in,” Robbins said.

The district said families will also have the option to change the learning style after 6 weeks of class.