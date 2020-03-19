Topeka Public School superintendent helps deliver meals to Topeka families

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Topeka Public Schools are doing everything they can to feed kids while school is out.

On Thursday, superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson helped deliver meals to 501 families. One of the locations she started at was Chase Middle School.

Families were able to drive up, grab lunch and even get a free coupon for a McDonald’s ice cream cone.

Dr. Anderson said this is more than about feeding families, it’s about helping them with any of their needs.

“We’re able to check in,” Dr. Anderson said. “See how they’re doing, if there are any other needs. Guess what, we are finding other needs. We’re bringing clothes in some cases. We’re helping with other matters that some families might need assistance with.”

She also said in two weeks, the process of getting meals will change. To keep their bus drivers paid, they will deliver meals at bus stops.

So far, they have been able to feed about 3,000 kids for free.