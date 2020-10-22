Topeka Public Schools adding agriculture program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — High school students in the Topeka Public School district can now enroll in agriculture courses, thanks in part to the addition of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program.

The program is popular nationwide, but it is typically only seen in rural areas. This is the first time FFA has made it into an urban classroom setting.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for kids in urban areas to participate in agricultural activities,” said Emma Maag, FFA Topeka branch president.

Teachers within the district also see the new program as an advantage for students.

“We will be covering many different topics such as the basics of plant science, soil science and we will get into our veterinary and small animal care as well,” said Abigail Kirk, FFA advisor.

The first meeting for FFA will be held on Thursday, October 22. If students want to participate, they can ask their guidance counselors about enrollment.