Topeka Public Schools announces snow days will be “remote learning days”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The school board met on Thursday to announce they will have remote learning in the case of inclement weather.

Students will bring their laptops and iPads home when their is inclement weather in the forecast. They will then log on and have remote learning days instead of using a snow day.

This plan is just for the 2020-2021 calendar year. The district only has 3 snow days allowed when other years they have about 5 days. This would allow them to teach and not use a “snow day” in the case of inclement weather. This will prevent the district from having to “make up” days in June.