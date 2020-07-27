Topeka Public Schools anticipating more need for school supply donations, unique at home items

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S.D. 501 Topeka Public Schools district leaders anticipate more need for donated school supplies, in addition to items needed for at-home learning. The district has all students starting school online on September 9.

Sarah Sharp with U.S.D. 501 said they are looking at sending kids “remote learning kits” to help students learn from home.

“Items such as a deck of cards, dice, dry erase board, dry erase markers, little tape measures and rulers,” Sharp said. “So they’ll have the items that they need to do their learning right there at home with their computer and their teacher.”

Sharp said they are also looking at sending items for physical education like tennis balls, jump ropes, and hula hoops. This is an addition to the traditional items that are included in the school supplies list below.

The district anticipates there will be more need for donated supplies because of families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Donations can be dropped off at the Burnett Administrative Center at 624 SW 24th Street in Topeka from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The West Ridge Mall is also throwing a “Stuff the Bus” campaign until August 15. Click here for more information.