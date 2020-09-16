Topeka Public Schools’ athletics director to propose starting football season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools is discussing the start up of games after delaying the start of the football season to protect players from coronavirus.

The district’s athletic director Colin Cathey has been following coronavirus cases in the area and said he feels they are ready to start competing. Other schools in the area are competing already.

“We’re definitely hoping to have football, I know we are going to go before the board to move forward,” said Cathey.

Cathey said he plans to propose the change to the school board Thursday to see if they will approve starting the season. If they get the go-ahead, games can start on September 24.

Until then, the teams will keep practicing like they have been for the past few weeks.