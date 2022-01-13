Topeka public schools begins interviewing potential substitute teachers today

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Following a relaxing of requirements to substitute teach Topeka Public Schools announced Thursday they will begin interviewing Thursday and Friday at the Burnett Center.

Applicants can apply online or in-person.

Substitutes can earn up to $130 per day or $135 for long-term assignments.

On Wednesday, the Kansas State Board of Education took action to get more substitute teachers. It unanimously approved an emergency declaration that allows any individual meeting certain qualifications to apply for a Temporary Emergency Authorized License (TEAL).

To be a substitute teacher in Kansas, an applicant must:

Meet the minimum age requirement of 18

Have a high school diploma. Individuals with a general educational development (GED) diploma/certificate are not eligible.

Have a verified employment commitment from a district or system

Be fingerprinted and pass a background check

Submit a completed application to KSDE

Usually, a TEAL applicant would need a minimum of 60 semester credit hours from a regionally accredited college or university.