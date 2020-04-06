Topeka Public Schools cancel meal delivery service

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools announced Monday it will end its meal delivery service as the district works to reduce exposure to the coronavirus.

The school district said there have not been any positive cases for staff serving lunches that they’re aware of. Topeka Public Schools said it will work with partner agencies for food distribution through their pantry sites.

The district previously reported to KSNT News that 78 percent of students in Topeka depend on free and reduced lunches every day.

The district said after health agencies begin seeing a reduction in health issues, it will evaluate the options ahead.

