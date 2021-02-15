Topeka Public Schools cancels remote learning for 2 days due to power outages

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools has now canceled remote learning classes for Tuesday and Wednesday due to widespread power outages in Kansas.

Originally going back to remote learning instead of in-person classes Monday due to the weather, the school district decided not to hold remote classes because of electricity and gas shortages affecting the state.

Click here to learn more about the power outages affecting Kansas Monday.

A spokeswoman for Topeka Public Schools did add that a basketball game with Topeka West versus Washburn Rural is still on, since Washburn Rural has a backup generator for its building.

Kansas State University and Washburn University have both canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday as well.