Topeka Public Schools cancels rescheduled graduation ceremonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools announced Wednesday it’s canceled the rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies.

In an email sent to parents and staff, the district said, “it’s too dangerous to host an in-person graduation ceremony next week.”

The district held a virtual graduation ceremony for seniors in May. Principals will contact seniors to schedule an appointment to pick up their diplomas and a keepsake item.

