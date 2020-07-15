Topeka Public Schools cancels rescheduled graduation ceremonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools announced Wednesday it’s canceled the rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies.
In an email sent to parents and staff, the district said, “it’s too dangerous to host an in-person graduation ceremony next week.”
The district held a virtual graduation ceremony for seniors in May. Principals will contact seniors to schedule an appointment to pick up their diplomas and a keepsake item.
You can read the full email below.
Dear TPS Parents and Staff:
Today Governor Laura Kelly announced that all Kansas schools will be delayed in opening until after the Labor Day holiday. As a result, our district is working with our educators to revise our school calendar for 2020-2021. We will be sharing more information regarding the proposed new calendar as quickly as possible after those details are finalized in the coming weeks. Our state officials are working hard to keep us all safe and as the cases of the virus have continued to rise, we have been discouraged from having any large group gatherings at this time as local health officials work to gain control of the spread of the pandemic. Therefore, it is too dangerous to host an in person graduation ceremony next week and it is cancelled. Fortunately, as a proactive measure, we held a virtual ceremony on May 16, 2020 and we honored our seniors at that time. We also have a special graduation keepsake for every student and the high school principals will be contacting their parents regarding the schedule to pick up diplomas and the keepsake item by appointment.
We recognize this is a difficult time for families as many state officials work hard to keep Kansas safe from the continued spread of the virus. We appreciate your patience and support. We will continue to provide updates on our reopening plan and we encourage all parents to register for school at this time if that has not been done so your child will be prepared to begin in the format you select as soon as schools reopen. Please contact your school principal if you have any questions or needs.Topeka Public Schools