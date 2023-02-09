TOPEKA (KSNT)- Wednesday is the last school day before the Super Bowl because of parent-teacher conferences for the 501 school district, so superintendent Tiffany Anderson is stopping at as many schools as she can.

Anderson is meeting with kids, celebrating the Chiefs and giving away some goodies, all while teaching some valuable lessons.

“I am so fortunate that as a superintendent, I can have a Chiefs spirit day district-wide so every classroom, every school, every department we are all cheering the Chiefs so all I have to say is Go Chiefs! And thank you so much for all the lessons you give our kids every day to work hard and never give up,” Anderson said.

These mini-Chiefs fans were ecstatic to dedicate time to cheer on their favorite team.