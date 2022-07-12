TOPEKA (KSNT) – It may be summer break, but members of the Topeka Public Schools district are still working to connect with students and their families. Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson stopped by 27 News Tuesday morning to tell us how the “I Love TPS Listening & Learning Tour” has been.

Below is a summary of what the district has learned from the community.

Photo from Topeka Public Schools

Dr. Anderson said the district will likely continue the tour during the school year.

She also mentioned school registration is in about two weeks, but about 7,000 students have already registered. If you need to register your kid(s), head to topekapublicschools.net.