Topeka Public Schools continues to serve community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools has partnered with Harvesters, The Salvation Army, multiple churches and more to help serve food to the Topeka community with their ‘Grab-and-Go’ stations.

Around 150 workers are dispatched between 12 stations. Each lunch is pre-prepared, and delivered to cars with the up-most persuasion.

“We want to make sure we don’t have too many hands and people involved in this,” Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said.

Last week there were 250 meals served at Highland Park High School. Yesterday that number jumped to 600, with 1600 to 1700 meals distributed between all Grab-and-Go stations.

While more work is being done with the increase in demand for food, Director of Instructional Services for USD 501 Aarion Gray said it brings joy to his heart.

“When you see students, when you see families, especially during these uncertain times who have challenges, and just to see their faces light up when a meal is provided, it just brings so much joy to our hearts,” Gray said.

You can look up more about ‘Grab-and-Go’ sites on the district’s website.