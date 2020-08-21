Topeka Public Schools delays fall football season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In a school board meeting on Thursday night, the board voted to postpone the high school football season.

The district’s athletic director, Colin Cathey, proposed delaying football for the fall season because it is considered a high contact sport. Students will still be allowed to practice, they will just not compete in games. They will reevaluate the decision the first week of September when they will be able to see how coronavirus cases are looking in the community.

The middle school’s sports will participate in practices but will not travel and won’t play in games. They will start on September 14.