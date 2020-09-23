Topeka Public Schools holding ‘Parent Academy’ throughout school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Public Schools are now holding ‘Parent Academy’ sessions throughout the school year. These classes are made to help parents become the best possible teachers they can be from their own homes.

A lot of the sessions will be based around new technology. Some that students use on a daily basis, but parents might not be as familiar with.

“There’s one platform called clever and in order to really look at videos for students, parents have to be able to get into clever and use it,” said superintendent Tiffany Anderson. “Students use it in class all the time and it would be something new to parents. If you’re not in an elementary classroom you would never have a reason to use that.”

The goal of the district is to make sure they are serving the whole family, not just the child. Parents can attend these sessions in person or via Zoom.