TOPEKA (KSNT) — While kids enjoy their summer break, the Topeka Public School District is hard at work seeking new hires.

USD 501 is hosting a series of hiring fairs, aiming to fill a variety of positions across the district, from teaching to administrative roles.

These hiring fairs provide an opportunity for job seekers to connect with representatives from Topeka Public Schools and gather more information about the available positions.

Nicole Johnson, the Director of Certified Personnel with USD 501, emphasized the district’s desire to recruit talented individuals who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of their students.

“We are looking for team players because, really, you can’t do anything when it comes to a school district by yourself,” Johnson said. “It takes all the team players working together to make sure we have the best possible education program for our students.”

For those who missed today’s hiring fair, there’s no need to worry. Topeka Public Schools will be hosting two more events on July 6 and 7. These additional opportunities will allow interested candidates to explore potential job opportunities within the district.

For further details, please visit the district’s website or contact them directly.