Topeka Public Schools makes decision on winter sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At the Topeka Public School board meeting Thursday night, members along with athletic director Colin Cathey discuss how winter sports will be played this season.

Different proposals by Cathey would include:

Postpone wrestling until December and will decide the sport at a later date

Boys and girls basketball games on different days of the week

The student section would include only 75 students who are academically successful

No visiting school cheerleaders

Swim teams would practice in separate pools

Bowling would also start in December, waiting for recommendations from the state

Topeka Public Schools will wait to decide if they will continue sports if classes would go online. Middle Schools would remain in intermural mode.

Proposals that were approved were wrestling, swimming and bowling. The decision on basketball will be discussed at the next board meeting.