Topeka Public Schools makes decision on winter sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At the Topeka Public School board meeting Thursday night, members along with athletic director Colin Cathey discuss how winter sports will be played this season.
Different proposals by Cathey would include:
- Postpone wrestling until December and will decide the sport at a later date
- Boys and girls basketball games on different days of the week
- The student section would include only 75 students who are academically successful
- No visiting school cheerleaders
- Swim teams would practice in separate pools
- Bowling would also start in December, waiting for recommendations from the state
Topeka Public Schools will wait to decide if they will continue sports if classes would go online. Middle Schools would remain in intermural mode.
Proposals that were approved were wrestling, swimming and bowling. The decision on basketball will be discussed at the next board meeting.