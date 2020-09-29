Topeka Public Schools moving to four days a week starting Monday, splitting students up

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools announced Tuesday it will move to a four day in-person week starting Monday, Oct. 5.
Students will be split into two groups and attend school in either the mornings or afternoons on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Middle School Students:
- Schedule A – Students will attend school from 7:50 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will receive a meal.
- Schedule B – Students will attend school from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and will receive a meal.
High School Students:
- Schedule A – Students will attend school from 7:55a.m. to 10:50 a.m. and will receive a meal.
- Schedule B – Students will attend school from 12:20 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will receive a meal.