TOPEKA (KSNT)- Jardine Middle School is the home of the Newcomer Program.

The program is designed to provide extra help to foreign students that are not efficient enough in speaking English to take the normal writing and language arts classes.

The program holds 20 to 30 kids on average every school year but is still growing. The students are taught by bilingual teachers and paras to give them the extra support they need in the classroom.

“The newcomer program just really gives them that basic level of foundation that they need, that they have the supports at the beginning level. Some of these kids are learning just letters here in the United States, basic sight words, things like that to help them be successful in English,” says Jardine Principal Mike Haire.

Haire wants to keep the students bilingual, as that will help them in any job they want to have in their future. Haire fully expects the Newcomer Program to continue to grow, as the foreign population grows here in Topeka.