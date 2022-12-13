TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools is heading into winter break after this week. USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson stopped by 27 News Tuesday morning to tell us what the district is up to ahead of the break.

USD 501 winter break starts after Friday, Dec. 16. Classes resume Thursday, Jan. 5. Superintendent Anderson said when classes resume, there will be a helpline for students and families who are in need of resources, social/emotional support or food because the district wants to be there for families.

“We want to let them know that we are just an email away if they need us,” said Anderson.

Families can find the helpline on the homepage of the district’s website.

Anderson also reminded families and staff about school closing notification procedures.

Should school be canceled, USD 501 will:

Send a text, email and/or phone call via SchoolMessenger

Update the district’s social media pages

Update the district’s website

Contact our local media partners

To sign up for text message updates, text Y to 67587. To learn more about school delays and closures, click here. For other happenings across the USD 501, click here.