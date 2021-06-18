Topeka Public Schools offers support after student dies in accidental shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools is offering support Friday to district families after one of its own students died after a weekend shooting.

An accidental shooting hit DaMya Shyann Hudnall, 13, on Saturday, Topeka Public Schools said. She was taken to the hospital and later taken off life support before passing away.

“DaMya was a wonderful student who started in TPS as a preschool student at Sheldon. She was a loving, kind child that impacted so many lives. DaMya will be missed by countless teachers, students and friends across the district.” Tiffany Anderson, Topeka Public Schools Superintendent

Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel at 401 SW Harrison St. is arranging Hudnall’s memorial services, according to TPS. Anyone who would like to support the family during this time can contact the chapel at 785-234-1707 or email office@peacefulrestfuneralchapel.com.

In addition to memorial services, a local coalition of Topeka mothers called Be SMART Topeka is offering free gun safety locks to families at Topeka High School Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., in support of gun safety education. Anyone who can’t make it to the high school can email besmarttopeka@gmail.com to arrange pick-up or delivery of a gun lock.

“We thank these amazing volunteer mothers for their generous donations. Please keep all impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.” Tiffany Anderson, Topeka Public Schools Superintendent

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Thursday that he filed charges against Dejuan Yelverton, the owner of the gun that shot Hudnall. Investigation showed the shooting was accidental, but that toddlers had gotten ahold of Yelverton’s loaded gun, according to Kagay.

Yelverton is now facing three criminal charges: first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony, aggravated endangering a child, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.