Topeka Public Schools Police stay busy even when school’s not in session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Public Schools officers stay busy even when school’s not in session.

According to Police Chief for Topeka Public Schools Ron Brown, officers have been helping out with lunch distribution and making sure kids have Chromebooks.

But just because schools are mostly empty, the officers are still at the buildings for safety and security measures.

“There’s still a lot that the officers do kind of behind the scenes to help ensure safety and security,” said Brown. “Normally, we do that stuff in the summer. This has been pushed up a little bit. But, right now we’re still engaged with students. They’re just not in the classroom.”

Brown also said that officers with the Topeka Police Department that are typically assigned to the schools have been re-assigned back to patrolling for the department.