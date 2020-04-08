Topeka Public Schools partners with multiple agencies to serve meals to students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After Wednesday, Topeka Public Schools kids will no longer get lunch delivered to them.

It’s important to note the lunch program won’t be stopping, just the deliveries for a little while. Starting on Monday, families can still drive up to pick-up locations.

Delivery is temporarily coming to a stop because Kansas will soon see a peak in coronavirus cases. Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said the halt is necessary to do their part in slowing the spread of the virus in Kansas and Topeka.

With these deliveries, more than 150 people were working in making and distributing the lunches that were given to different households throughout the school district.

“We want to make sure that we’re not exposing our individuals who are getting lunches to anything,” Dr. Anderson said. “And our staff is not being exposed to anything. Once we get past that peak season we will re-evaluate and pick back up on service.”

The district has partnered with Harvesters and the Salvation Army to provide meals for students during this time. Starting Monday, their services will now be extended to still provide meals. TPS will help with funding the food.

A few porch visits will still be done for some very high-risk families, just not all families.

Groceries are also a new option with this change. Harvesters is providing families with a grocery option at some of the pick-up locations.

The meal sites include:

Highland Park High School – 2424 SE California Ave, Topeka, KS 66605 *

Lowman Hill Elementary – 1101 SW Garfield Ave, Topeka, KS 66604

Meadows Elementary School – 201 SW Clay St, Topeka, KS 66606

Quincy Elementary School – 1500 NE Quincy St, Topeka, KS 66608

Ross Elementary School – 1400 SE 34th St, Topeka, KS 66605*

Pine Ridge Prep – 1110 SE Highland Ave, Topeka, KS 66607*

Scott Dual Language Magnet – 220 SE Market, Topeka, KS 66*

French Middle School – 5257 SW 33rd St, Topeka, KS 66614

Robinson Middle School – 1125 SW 14th St, Topeka, KS 66604

Jardine Middle School – 2600 SW 33rd St, Topeka, KS 66611

Chase Middle School – 2250 NE State St, Topeka, KS 66616

State Street- 500 NE Sumner St, Topeka, KS 66616

*Salvation Army sites, with 15-minute windows.

This list of sites are open from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm and is subject to change as the district evaluates community needs.