Topeka Public Schools prepare to begin online learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools is starting up classes again on Monday.

Parents came by Whitson Elementary School Thursday to pick up Chromebooks and iPads, so their kids can continue their learning from home.

Principal Keelin Pierce says it’s been difficult not having closure at this point in the school year, but the teachers and staff have still made it a priority of theirs to reach out to the students.

“We’re really fortunate that we have an amazing staff, not just at Whitson, but in other buildings and throughout the district that are creating lessons for the kids to watch every day,” Pierce said.

Students will be able to access their lesson plans through the district’s website. They will also be able to see their teachers and classmates through Zoom.