Topeka Public Schools principal on duty with National Guard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka Public Schools principal is teaching kids while also serving her country.

Joy Grimes is the principal at Avondale Academy in Topeka. She’s also a member of the Missouri National Guard.

Right now, she’s on duty helping the State Emergency Management Agency in Missouri. Usually, when called on duty, she would have to leave school. But since school is already online, she’s able to do both fulfilling her passion to help and educate.

“I fully believe in this country and the things that we do,” Grimes said. “And I can serve in different ways with both of these jobs.”

She said she’s been in the National Guard for about 30 years. She’s currently stationed in Jefferson City.

Even though she’s a Topeka principal, Grimes lives in Missouri, which is why she’s with the Missouri National Guard.