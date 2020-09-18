Topeka Public Schools projected to start in-person classes Oct. 5

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools is starting its transition into hybrid learning, according to a Thursday evening meeting with the Topeka Public Schools board members.

Preschool and kindergarten students started their in-person classes Wednesday. If numbers continue to decrease, first through sixth grade students as well ninth graders will be able to be taught in person September 28th, according to board members.

After that first week , seventh and eighth graders will return to their schools, and tenth through twelfth graders are projected to resume in-person classes at the high schools on October 5th.