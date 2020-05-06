Topeka Public Schools releases schedule for locker cleanouts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The end of the school year means it’s time for locker clean outs.

Because of the coronavirus, kids went home for the rest of the school year unexpectedly and many still have belongings at their schools.

Topeka Public Schools released a schedule of when students can go to their school to get their things.

Preschool through second grade can collect their things on Friday, May 15.

Third-fifth graders can collect their things on Thursday, May 14.

Elementary students have specific times that they are allowed to clean out their lockers that are based on grade and last name.

Middle schoolers will have their clean-out May 15-20.

High school students in 9th, 10th or 11th grades can clean out their lockers May 11-12 and May 18-20. Seniors can clean out their lockers May 13 and 14.

Topeka Public Schools said each school will be sending schedules out to families throughout the week, so be on the lookout for an announcement from your school if you haven’t seen one yet.