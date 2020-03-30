Topeka Public Schools set up buses with WIFI for online learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday is the first day of online classes for Topeka Public Schools, and staff is making sure everyone will be able to get their work done.

The district set up three buses with WIFI. The buses are set up at three different school parking lots during the week.

Students can sit near the bus and the WIFI code is written on the windshield. They will be able to download and upload their school assignments for the week.

“I think it’s going to be able to help the students that don’t have WIFI at home be able to get the things that they need,” Jardine Elementary Principal Angela Pomeroy said.

The three buses will be at Jardine Middle School, Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School and Highland Park High School.