Topeka Public Schools start classes online Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – USD 501 Topeka Public Schools is starting classes virtually Wednesday. The district plans to start classes online before switching to hybrid learning. This will include two days in-person and three spent online.

The district said it will give parents a one week notice before sending students back to in-person classes. Sheila Krohe has two teenagers in USD 501. She said the district told parents to expect at least the first two weeks of school to be online.

Although her children did well online in the spring, Sheila said the first day of school isn’t easy.

“Our schedule includes 18 different time points between the two of them of when they have to do class changes or lunch or what not,” Sheila said. “That’s a lot, and that’s just two kids.”

Sheila’s son, Adam, is going in to high school this year, which means all new teachers. He said this isn’t how he anticipated his first day going.

“I pictured getting to go in with friends knowing what I was going to do,” Adam said. “Now it’s kind of just like everything was kind of rushed.”

Adam is looking forward to marching band. His sister, Lillian, is in 8th grade. She’s going in to choir and wants to perform in the musical. She said she hopes they are able to start in-person classes quickly.

“I hope people stay six feet apart and at their houses so that we can actually go to school instead of being stuck at a computer screen,” Lillian said.

Sheila said she’s hoping the kids will be able to start in-person classes soon, but ultimately she said she’s satisfied with the district’s performance during the pandemic so far.