Topeka Public Schools students head back to school Wednesday with masks, social distancing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kids in Topeka Public Schools went back to school Wednesday morning. Elementary school kids, sixth and ninth graders returned to class Wednesday. The rest of the district will start Thursday.

The Board of Education voted last week to institute a mask mandate in the district. Social distancing will also be required in all 501 schools.

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Larry Robbins said they are confident they have policies in place to keep kids safe.

“We were successful in making sure that we didn’t have anyone that contracted the virus last year while in one of our buildings,” Robbins said. “Nothing could be traced back to one of our buildings, so we try to be very diligent with what we do.”

The district is also having new water bottle fill stations installed in all district buildings. Robbins said all students will be provided a water bottle. This is to cut down on any germs spread at the water fountains.

Kids in the Seaman School District also went back to school Wednesday. Auburn-Washburn is returning Thursday and Shawnee Heights is going back to school next week.