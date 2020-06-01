Topeka Public Schools summer meal program begins, open to all

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Schools summer meals program began on Monday.
The meals are available to any child ages one to 18. It runs three days a week from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
On Mondays and Wednesdays, students can receive breakfast and lunch for two days each. On Friday, students receive breakfast and lunch for three days.
Wednesdays and Fridays, families have the added opportunity to take home about 25 pounds of produce per car as well. It works on a first come first basis, while supplies last.
The Summer Grab & Go Locations are:
- Highland Park High School – 2424 SE California Ave.
- Quincy Elementary – 1500 NE Quincy St.
- Chase Middle School – 2250 NE State St.
- Ross Elementary – 1400 SE Highland Ave.
- French Middle School – 2600 SW 33rd St.
- Avondale East – 455 SE Golf Park
- Robinson Middle School – 1125 SW 14th St.
- St. David Episcopal Church – 3916 SW 17th St.
- Lowman Hill Elementary – 1101 SW Garfield Ave.
- First Church of Naz – 1001 SW Buchanan St.
- Meadows Elementary – 201 SW Clay St.
- Westminster Church – 1275 SW Boswell