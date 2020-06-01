Topeka Public Schools summer meal program begins, open to all

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Schools summer meals program began on Monday.

The meals are available to any child ages one to 18. It runs three days a week from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, students can receive breakfast and lunch for two days each. On Friday, students receive breakfast and lunch for three days.

Wednesdays and Fridays, families have the added opportunity to take home about 25 pounds of produce per car as well. It works on a first come first basis, while supplies last.

The Summer Grab & Go Locations are: