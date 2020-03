TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Shawnee County health official explained Thursday morning why he closed down all restaurants, bars and movie theaters in the county without a confirmed positive coronavirus test.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino elaborated on his late Wednesday night order to close all restaurants, movie theaters, bars and similar businesses. He confirmed there is no positive test for coronavirus in Shawnee County, but said the decision was necessary.