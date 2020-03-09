Topeka Public Schools superintendent discusses recent teen fight videos

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Schools superintendent joined Brittany Moore Monday morning to discuss recent videos of a Topeka teen attacking another girl.

Topeka police began investigating after a Feb. video showed a 12-year-old girl attacking a 14-year-old girl while a group stood by and filmed. They then learned of a second video that showed the same 12-year-old attacking another girl.

Tiffany Anderson said the videos are examples of youth violence within the community that follows a national trend.

“It’s a problem nationally, locally, and Topeka much like the nation is no different in that regard,” Anderson said. “The concern is that, for me, when young people make decisions that are related to mental health, that we make sure that we address mental health in addition to holding them accountable.”

The superintendent said she has been meeting with the Topeka Police Department Chief Bill Cochran to determine a plan of action to better address local youth violence patterns.

“We are actually planning a summit, April the 30th,” Anderson said. “I just applaud Chief Cochran for his continued efforts in partnering with any agency that wants to partner to address young people, because these will be the people that live in our community when they become adults. Even if they are incarcerated early, at some point they will get out and they will be in our community.”