Topeka Public Schools superintendent outlines back-to-school plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As students and faculty prepare for a new kind of back-to-school, Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson reviewed how district 501 plans to move into the fall school year.

Topeka Public Schools will start Sept. 9, allowing students start classes virtually, following phase one of the district’s reopening plan. This will allow Topeka Public Schools to “observe what’s going on around them” and gauge success levels of other districts reopening early, according to Dr. Anderson.

The district also introduced micro classrooms, limiting learning environments to 15 students or less in elementary schools. Dr. Anderson said this would help cut down on exposure while still allowing students to return to the classroom.

Bus capacity will be limited for the fall school year, however routes will be extended up to two and a half miles for student pick up. The district is allowing one student per seat to ride on the bus and has designated available spots for students in elementary and middle school. High school students can apply for a bus pass to ride as well, according to Dr. Anderson.

USD 501 is sending out weekly coronavirus emails and parents are also able to directly contact Dr. Anderson with questions or concerns about the school year.

All of the reopening information is listed on the Topeka Public Schools website, and can be found here.