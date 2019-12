TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A special guest paid a visit to KSNT with a mission to spread Christmas cheer for kids in USD 501.

Mrs. Claus, or rather Topeka Public Schools superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, joined Brittany Moore Wednesday morning to discuss her plans with a volunteer team of teachers for a winter break full of merriment for the youth in her district.

The superintendent also mentioned a partnership with Advisors Excel and Kohl’s to bring Christmas gifts to Topeka children.